Google Faces Potential Forced Sale Of Chrome And Android

The U.S. Department of Justice and several states have taken a bold step in the ongoing antitrust battle against Google. They've asked a court to force the tech giant to sell its browser.



This request follows Judge Amit P. Mehta's August ruling that illegally maintained a monopoly in search. The government's proposal goes beyond just Chrome .



They've given Google a choice: sell Android or face restrictions on bundling its services with Android phones. If these measures fail to boost competition, the could push for Android's sale later.



The Justice Department also wants to stop Google's paid deals with Apple and others. These agreements make Google the default search engine on smartphones and browsers.



The court may require Google to share its search results and data with rivals for a decade. Chrome, launched in 2008, dominates the global browser market with a 67% share.







Android rules the mobile software world, holding 71% of the market. Both are key parts of Google's ecosystem, keeping users within its product range.

Google Faces Legal Scrutiny

The government argues that Google 's actions have tilted the playing field. They claim Google's quality reflects gains from an unfair advantage. The proposed remedies aim to level this field and strip Google of these benefits.



Google must present its own solutions by December 20. Both sides can adjust their requests before Judge Mehta hears arguments in spring. A final decision is expected by late summer.



The government's victory came after a 10-week trial last year. Evidence showed Google paid $26.3 billion (R$ 149.91 billion) for default search deals in 2021. These agreements ensured robust search traffic, helping Google improve its search engine.



Google maintains its deals are legal. It argues users choose Google because it's better than rivals like Microsoft 's Bing or DuckDuckGo. The company has until December 20 to present its own solutions to the court.



The government also wants Google to give up stakes in AI companies that could compete with search engines. This move acknowledges AI's growing importance in the tech landscape.



As this case unfolds, another major antitrust trial against Google, focusing on ad technology, is nearing its conclusion. Final arguments in this case will be heard in a Virginia federal court on Monday.



These legal battles highlight the ongoing debate about tech monopolies and fair competition in the digital age. The outcomes could reshape the tech industry landscape for years to come.

