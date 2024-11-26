HSBC Qatar CEO Discusses Corporate Strategy At Carnegie Mellon University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, hosted Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, chief executive officer, Middle East Qatar, to discuss the bank's international corporate strategy within an increasingly diversified landscape.

The lecture marked the latest installment of the CMU-Q Dean's Lecture Series. Dean of CMU-Q, Michael Trick, welcomed Mostafawi and reflected on the joint institutional milestones of CMU-Q's 20th and HSBC's 70th anniversaries in Qatar.

HSBC Bank Middle East and CMU-Q embarked on a journey of collaboration in the early years of the campus, with the bank offering internships to students as early as 2006.“Since then, HSBC has shared knowledge with our students at career fairs, hired our students and graduates, and offered their perspective on banking in the community,” Trick said.

This long-standing partnership represents CMU-Q's strong relationship with the business community, Trick emphasized.“We deeply value the role our community partners play in our student's education, and HSBC is an outstanding example of this.”

During his lecture, Mostafawi highlighted how HSBC's purpose and its international corporate strategy are closely aligned.

“At HSBC, we believe that a successful organization is built on a clear understanding of purpose that comes to life with a clearly defined strategy,” he said.

“HSBC's international corporate strategy is about much more than just profit; it's about building a sustainable, lasting relationship with our clients globally, which benefits individuals, clients, and communities.”

The CMU-Q Dean's Lecture Series provides a space for leaders in Qatar to discuss the pressing issues that face communities, economies, and societies.

