ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Galant

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in relation to their actions in Gaza. Announced on November 21, 2024, this move is a significant development in international law, as the warrants will be sent to 124 countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute, compelling them to cooperate in executing the warrants. As a result, Netanyahu and Galant may be unable to travel to these countries due to the threat of arrest.



Despite Israel’s refusal to recognize the ICC’s authority, the court has reaffirmed its jurisdiction over crimes committed in Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and is pressing for accountability.



Founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, the ICC is funded by contributions from its member states. However, major powers such as the U.S., China, India, and Russia are not members and do not accept the court’s jurisdiction. The U.S., in particular, has long opposed the ICC, with the Biden administration condemning the arrest warrants against Israeli officials as hasty and procedurally flawed.



The U.S. has consistently opposed ICC actions involving American or Israeli citizens, threatening sanctions when the court investigates such cases. The Trump administration notably imposed sanctions on ICC officials in 2020 following investigations into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan and Palestine.



The ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Galant has generated mixed responses. While some view the move as a crucial step toward justice, others argue it is politically motivated. Despite not being a member, the U.S. continues to engage with the ICC when it serves its interests but opposes any inquiries involving its citizens or allies, underscoring the challenges the court faces in its efforts to pursue international justice.

