Police Conducts Searches In J & K's Rajouri, Udhampur
Date
11/25/2024 3:13:48 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo
Jammu- Police on Monday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in connection with separate terror-related cases in Rajouri and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The searches were conducted in Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kalakot and Manjakot areas in Rajouri as part of investigations into two separate cases registered at Thanamandi Police Station in 2013 and Rajouri Police Station this year, said a police spokesman.
He said the two cases pertain to a terrorist Network active in the border district linked to proscribed terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) trying to activate the overground workers (OGWs) to initiate, organize and execute terror-related activities.
During the searches, incriminating materials and documents were recovered and seized, the spokesman said.
Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, he said the police also conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Basantgarh area, including Rai Chak, Kadwah, Ponara, Loudhra and Sang in Udhampur district.
These searches were carried out as part of investigation linked to a terror-related case registered at Basantgarh Police Station early this year.
The locations searched include the residences and other premises of suspected persons linked to individuals involved in the case under investigation, the spokesman said.
