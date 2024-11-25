QSE Index Closes 2.95 Percent Higher

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar (QSE) closed its trading session on Monday, up by 2.95 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,412.54 points.

During the session, a total of 215,230,206 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 962,202,317.777, resulting from the execution of 18,202 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 22 companies rise, while 23 companies' shares declined, and five companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the capitalization stood at QAR 616,753,632,706.200 compared to QAR 618,479,718.080 in the previous session.