Cadence Consulting Achieves Swam Certification In Virginia And WBENC Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Certifications Showcase Cadence's Commitment to Supplier Diversity

- Katie McDanielRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cadence Consulting, a leader in civil engineering design and consulting, proudly announces dual certifications recognizing the company's dedication to supplier diversity and excellence.Cadence Consulting has been certified as a Small, Micro, and Woman-Owned Business (SWaM) by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) and as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the gold standard for women-owned business certifications in the United States.Achieving these certifications reflects the company's commitment to enhancing supplier diversity and sustainability while driving innovation in the civil engineering industry.Katie McDaniel, P.E. , Founding Principal, stated,“Earning these certifications is a meaningful milestone for Cadence Consulting. They validate our efforts to create a company culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and sustainability. These certifications enhance our ability to work with forward-thinking corporations and government agencies that value supplier diversity."McDaniel continued,“In STEM fields, it is especially important to showcase woman-owned businesses in hopes of inspiring the next generation of female leaders, and I'm excited for the opportunity to do just that.”The SWaM certification positions Cadence Consulting to work with state and local agencies in Virginia, demonstrating the Commonwealth's support for small and woman-owned businesses. WBENC Certification, recognized nationally, connects Cadence Consulting to a network of women-owned businesses and corporate partners, fostering professional growth and supplier diversity initiatives.By partnering with certified businesses like Cadence Consulting, corporations and agencies contribute to a more diverse and sustainable economy while empowering women as leaders and innovators.

Katie McDaniel

Cadence Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.