(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has acknowledged that she doubted the ability of Ukraine’s post-coup to militarily reclaim the Donbass region during her tenure. In her recent memoirs and an interview with Der Spiegel, Merkel revealed her skepticism regarding Ukraine’s military capabilities in 2014, particularly the possibility of successfully retaking the rebellious eastern regions. She recalled that, despite debates in Kiev about a military solution, she believed it would fail. Consequently, Germany chose not to send weapons to Ukraine but still supported NATO's broader efforts.



Merkel, a key figure in the 2014-15 Minsk agreements, which sought to provide Donbass with greater autonomy while reintegrating it into Ukraine, later admitted that the accords were mainly a means to give Ukraine time and strengthen its position against Russia. Reflecting on the ongoing conflict, Merkel's comments align with recent remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed doubt about regaining Crimea through military force. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the Ukraine conflict stems from NATO's expansion and disregard for Russia's security concerns.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922305