Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of El Salvador, Panama, Cuba Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received today a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador HE Milton Eduardo Omana Acevedo, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama HE Johnny Mayani and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba HE Jose Enrique Enriquez Rodriguez.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the three ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.