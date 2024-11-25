Oxford Business Group And Qatar Chamber Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Qatar Chamber have formalised their ongoing collaboration through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at Qatar Chamber's headquarters, marking a key step in the production of The Report: Qatar 2025, an in-depth publication on Qatar's economic landscape.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two entities will jointly support research and analysis across critical areas of the Qatari economy, including economic diversification, the expansion of production, improvements in the business environment, and advancements in technology and infrastructure.

The partnership will also enable Qatar Chamber's members to access OBG's online resources, covering economic insights from over 35 countries.

Ali Busharbak Al Mansouri, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber, highlighted the Chamber's support for the collaboration with OBG, underscoring the importance of sharing insights that can contribute to the national economic agenda.

“The Report: Qatar 2025 will serve as a resource for the private sector, examining key areas such as public-private partnerships, sustainable economic diversification, and the application of technology to advance Qatar's economic goals,” he said.

Fernanda Braz, OBG's Country Director for Qatar, noted the strategic value of working with Qatar Chamber to deliver a comprehensive analysis of Qatar's evolving economic landscape.

“Our collaboration with Qatar Chamber enables us to provide focused insights into sectors integral to Qatar's long-term economic vision, with an emphasis on areas such as infrastructure development, foreign investment, and digital transformation,” she commented.

Set to cover both established and emerging sectors, The Report: Qatar 2025 will offer an analysis of the current economic landscape and the opportunities it presents.

The publication will draw on extensive research conducted by OBG's team, including interviews with key stakeholders from Qatar's public and private sectors.