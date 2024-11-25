Violent explosions shake Greater Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) Violent explosions shook Greater Tel Aviv on Monday as Hezbollah launched several rockets from Lebanon, striking Israeli territory for the second time, triggering mass evacuations. According to Israeli Radio, hundreds of thousands of people sought shelter to avoid the rocket fire. In response, Israel's army ordered the evacuation of towns in southern Lebanon in preparation for potential airstrikes. Hezbollah confirmed it targeted Israeli forces in the Metulla and Khiam areas and hit a naval base.



Israeli emergency services reported that 11 people were across towns such as Nahariya, Haifa, Petah Tikva, and Kfar Blum, as a result of the rocket attacks. Hebrew media reported that around 100 rockets were fired at Israel, with one hitting a building in Petah Tikva. Sirens were triggered in several northern Israeli towns, including Kiryat Shmona and Sharon, and the occupied Golan Heights.



Israeli Radio reported that over 150 rockets had been fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory since Sunday morning. Prime Minister Netanyahu was said to have held security consultations on the escalating situation. The Israeli army also reported intercepting two drones launched from Lebanon targeting the Galilee region and firing 30 rockets into northern Israel. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for striking military targets near Tel Aviv, including the Gleilot and Belmachim bases, with high-quality rockets and drones. The group also bombed Israeli army positions in Metulla, Khiam, and northern Israeli settlements.



On the Lebanese side, Hezbollah downed an Israeli drone over the Bekaa Valley using a surface-to-air missile. The Lebanese army reported that one soldier was killed and 18 others wounded due to Israeli shelling in the southern Tyre region. Meanwhile, Israel issued evacuation orders for several villages in southern Lebanon in preparation for ongoing bombardments. Airstrikes targeted towns like Bayada and Qasrnaba. Since early October, Israel has routinely warned southern Lebanese villages of impending strikes, causing widespread displacement as locals flee the escalating violence.

