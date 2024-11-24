Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians In Jenin
11/24/2024 7:09:23 PM
RAMALLAH, Nov 24 (KUNA) - Two Palestinians, one of them a child, were killed on Sunday evening by Israeli Occupation forces in the town of Ya'bad, south of Jenin in the West Bank.
In a press statement, the Palestinian Ministry of health identified the victims as Muhammad Hamarsheh, 13, and Ahmad Zaid, 20.
The Israeli occupation forces stormed their town Sunday evening and destroyed civilian vehicles and fired live bullets randomly at citizens including the two victims. (end)
