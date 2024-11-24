Bitget Becomes the First Exchange to Support VND Bank Transfer via VietQR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)



SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced its integration of Vietnamese Dong (VND) transfer through VietQR, making it the first cryptocurrency exchange to adopt this groundbreaking payment method. The integration simplifies access to the market, removing traditional barriers and ensuring a seamless experience for its users.

VietQR is a standardized QR code system designed to facilitate secure and instant digital payments across Vietnam enabling real-time money transfers by scanning a QR code. This system has become a cornerstone of Vietnam's shift toward a cashless economy, offering unparalleled convenience and security. By integrating VietQR, Bitget is leveraging this advanced infrastructure to make crypto more accessible to everyday users.

With this launch, Bitget users in Vietnam can now deposit VND through VietQR and withdraw funds via bank transfers. Deposited VND can be used to purchase popular crypto such as BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, and BGB through Bitget's cash conversion feature. The exchange has implemented top-tier security measures to protect deposits while ensuring a fast and efficient trading experience.

“We're continuously working on lowering the entry barriers for our users to access crypto. Be it via fiat or general payment applications, we want to deliver seamless reach worldwide. With VietQR we open up easy accessibility to all our users in the region. South East Asia has a strong potential to take over the west as potential crypto hubs, with integrating crypto with apps that we use in our everyday lives will bring us closer to mass adoption,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

To celebrate the launch, Bitget has introduced an exclusive campaign offering users a transaction fee rebate for their deposits using VND via cash conversion, capped at 100 USDT per user. Additionally, traders can earn a 5 USDT bonus for completing trades of at least 200 USDT on both Spot and Futures markets. The campaign is limited to the first 1,000 users, rewarding early adopters for joining the platform.

This integration shows Bitget's continuous efforts to enhance user experience with driving financial inclusion in various regions. By connecting with local payment technologies like VietQR, Bitget continues to bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Bitget Becomes the First Exchange to Support VND Bank Transfer via VietQR

