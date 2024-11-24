عربي


Azerbaijan's Persimmon Exports Increase

11/24/2024 1:44:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

During the first 10 months of 2024 (January-October), Azerbaijan's persimmon exports increased, Azernews reports, citing the monthly statistics of the State customs Committee.

The Committee noted that during this period, 74,544 tons of persimmons worth $52.9 million were exported from Azerbaijan. In comparison, during the same period in 2023, 63,864 tons of persimmons worth $46 million were exported.

Thus, in the first 10 months of this year, Azerbaijan's persimmon exports increased by 10,680 tons or 16.7% in quantity, and by $6.8 million or 14.7% in value.

AzerNews

