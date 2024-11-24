Azerbaijan's Persimmon Exports Increase
Azernews reports, citing
During the first 10 months of 2024 (January-October),
Azerbaijan's persimmon exports increased, Azernews reports, citing
the monthly statistics of the State customs Committee.
The Committee noted that during this period, 74,544 tons of
persimmons worth $52.9 million were exported from Azerbaijan. In
comparison, during the same period in 2023, 63,864 tons of
persimmons worth $46 million were exported.
Thus, in the first 10 months of this year, Azerbaijan's
persimmon exports increased by 10,680 tons or 16.7% in quantity,
and by $6.8 million or 14.7% in value.
