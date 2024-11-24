Several Key Decisions Adopted At COP29 Closing Plenary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The closing session of the 29th conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate
Change occurred on November 23 in Baku, Azernews
reports citing Azertag .
Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan's Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, urged everyone to collaborate and
achieve important agreements, as the world was watching. He
expressed the need to bridge any divides remaining in the
discussions.
"We have all been working very hard over the past two weeks.
None of us want to leave Baku without achieving a good outcome on
our key deliverable. The eyes of the world are intently focused on
us. I urge you to step up your engagement with one another to
bridge the remaining divide," said Mukhtar Babayev.
Marina Silva, Brazil's Minister of Environment, emphasized that
the upcoming COP30 in Brazil should demonstrate how countries can
work together better. She stressed the importance of reaching a
final agreement at COP29, stating that urgent action is required
due to the climate crisis, and called for unity and responsibility
among all parties.
"The COP30 conference, to be held in Brazil, should serve as a
model of strengthened collaboration among all countries," said
Marina Silva.
She stressed the importance of achieving a final agreement
despite the challenges encountered during COP29 discussions:
"We must unite our efforts to reach a final agreement. Given the
crisis we are facing, such issues require urgent solutions. The
success of this agreement depends on building solidarity among the
parties. Society expects us to move forward with responsible
actions," the minister added.
Furthermore, the reports from the discussions and the protocols
of the meetings held within the framework of COP29 were approved,
and the agreed documents were ratified. A resolution officially
expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan for the exemplary organization
of COP29 was adopted.
The COP29 Presidency also announced the conclusion of the
decade-long negotiations on high-integrity carbon markets under
Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This was one of the Presidency's
top priorities for the year and was achieved through intensive
dual-track technical and political negotiations. This strategy
broke years of stalemate, finalizing the last outstanding item in
the Paris Agreement. Article 6 provides trusted and transparent
carbon markets for countries as they collaborate to reach their
climate goals. This cross-border cooperation is expected to reduce
the cost of implementing countries' national climate plans (NDCs)
by up to $250 billion per year. The COP29 Presidency encourages
Parties to reinvest these savings in even greater climate ambition.
The next generation of NDCs, due in February, will be critical for
the world's hopes of keeping the 1.5-degree goal within reach.
Today's milestone has been reached just in time to aid countries in
committing to more ambitious climate plans. Article 6 is one of the
most complex and technical challenges in climate diplomacy. Its
successful adoption means coal plants decommissioned, wind farms
built, and forests planted. It means a new wave of investment in
the developing world. The decisions unanimously adopted on Article
6 will play a pivotal role in ensuring the environmental integrity,
transparency, and robustness of carbon markets through real,
additional, verified, and measurable emission reductions and
removals, while also unleashing their enormous potential to drive
global climate investment. The guidelines and rules adopted are
designed to ensure that carbon projects maintain practicality and
inclusivity, respect human rights, and support sustainable
development, enabling countries and project developers to cooperate
under the Paris Agreement with confidence.
At the closing plenary, a decision was made to ensure the full
operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, long awaited by
developing countries, including small island states, least
developed countries, and African nations. This aligns with the
priority set by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, to address the challenges posed by climate change
impacts on small island states under the COP29 Presidency. The
establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund was agreed upon during
COP27 held in Egypt. The fund aims to provide financial assistance
to countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
During COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, a decision was made to
launch the Fund's operations. The COP29 Presidency has taken
significant steps to ensure the Fund's operationalization, working
closely with its Board and the World Bank. In September of this
year, during the Fund's third Board meeting held in Baku, critical
measures were taken to commence its operations, including the
appointment of Ibrahima Cheikh Diong as the Fund's Executive
Director.
Within the framework of COP29, several important agreements
related to the Loss and Damage Fund were signed. These include the
"Trustee Agreement" and "Secretariat Hosting Agreement" between the
Fund's Board and the World Bank, as well as the "Host Country
Agreement" between the Fund's Board and the host country, the
Republic of the Philippines. To date, the total pledged financial
support for the Fund exceeds $730 million. With these achievements,
the Loss and Damage Fund will be able to start financing projects
beginning in 2025. This marks yet another success of Azerbaijan's
COP29 Presidency.
During the closing plenary, a decision was adopted regarding the
preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) in line with
Article 13 of the Paris Agreement. The decision emphasizes
providing financial and technical support to developing countries
for capacity-building efforts and the preparation of these reports.
It highlights the implementation of the Enhanced Transparency
Framework established by Article 13, which includes financial and
technical assistance to support developing nations in meeting their
reporting obligations. Additionally, the decision acknowledged the
Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform, an initiative by the
COP29 Presidency. The platform was praised for advancing climate
transparency through significant activities such as forums and
capacity-building training sessions. The establishment of the Baku
Global Climate Transparency Platform, a key legacy of COP29 in the
field of climate transparency, has been commended by partner
countries.
At the COP29 closing plenary, a landmark New Collective
Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance was adopted. The
agreement commits developed nations to mobilize at least $300
billion annually by 2035 to support climate action in developing
countries, significantly increasing the current $100 billion
target. Funding will be drawn from public, private, and
multilateral sources, while developing countries are encouraged to
contribute voluntarily.
Key documents were also approved, including strategies on Gender
and Climate Change, the Global Goal on Adaptation, and the Sharm
El-Sheikh Mitigation Ambition and Implementation Work Program.
UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell highlighted the
importance of COP29's outcomes, particularly the tripling of the
climate finance target, describing it as essential for aiding those
most affected by climate change. He also praised the historic
agreement on a global carbon market, achieved after a decade of
negotiations.
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev extended his gratitude to
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the event's
high-level organization. He also acknowledged the contributions of
UN leadership, Azerbaijan's state agencies, the COP29 Operating
Company, and the volunteers who ensured the conference's
success.
The session ended with speeches from representatives of various
countries.
