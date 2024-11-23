Mid-Week Stock News On Comcast, Qualcomm, And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) When a company plans to spin off its assets, it generally signals the underlying stock price is undervalued.

Although Comcast (CMCSA) trades at fair value with a P/E GAAP of 11.6 times, reports of the firm selling its NBCUniversal cable TV are bullish. The firm said last month that it was evaluating this spinoff. If it happens, the company will have a separate entertainment and news asset that includes CNBC, Oxygen, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, and Channel.

CMCSA stock has strong profitability and momentum. Shares bottomed between July and September at around $38. This morning, CMCSA stock should open at around $43.50.

Qualcomm (QCOM) management hosted a shareholder meeting on Tuesday. At the annual event, executives said it could see up to $4 billion in PC-related revenue by 2029. The forecast is overly optimistic. While its chips offer better energy efficiency, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) both have more powerful solutions. In addition, Nvidia (NVDA) may enter the PC chip market. Still, Qualcomm typically under-promises and over-delivers.

Watch Dolby Laboratories (DLB) today. The firm posted Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.81. Revenue increased by 5% Y/Y to $305 million. DLB stock could rise by around 15% today.

