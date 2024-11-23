Gold Poised For Best Week In More Than Year

(MENAFN- Baystreet) was ready for great things to end a volatile week, as trade in the shiny yellow metal capitalized on its status as a safe haven.

Spot jumped 1.4% to $2,707.05 per ounce as of 1022 GMT, hitting its highest since Nov. 8. U.S. gold futures gained 1.3% to $2,709.70

Bullion rose despite the U.S. dollar hitting a 13-month high, while hit a record peak and neared the $100,000 level.

Ukraine's military said its drones struck four oil refineries, radar stations and other military installations in Russia.

Gold has gained over 5% so far this week, its best weekly performance since October 2023. Prices are up more than 6% from a two-month low hit last week.

On Friday, spot silver rose 1.7% to $31.31 U.S. per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $959.57 and palladium fell 1.2% to $1,016.90. All three metals were on track for a weekly rise.

