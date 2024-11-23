Four People Killed In Israeli Occupation Attack On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation's air raid on Basta district in the capital Beirut earlier on Saturday resulted in the death of four people and injury of 23 others, said the Lebanese of Health.

The official National News Agency reported that the aircraft targeted an 8-storey residential building, which led to its destruction and damage to a large number of surrounding buildings.

It added that the occupation aircraft also raided fishermen on the shores of Tyre city in southern Lebanon, killing one and wounding another.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been under fierce air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing heavy human and material losses. (pickup previous)

