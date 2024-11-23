(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector is experiencing a remarkable resurgence in 2024. The country welcomed 5.4 million international visitors from January to October. This represents a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. The surge in tourism has brought significant economic benefits to Brazil.



October 2024 saw a record-breaking 508,700 foreign tourists visiting Brazil. This number surpassed all previous October figures since record-keeping began in 1989. September also showed impressive growth, with 445,389 international visitors. This marked a 26.4% increase from the previous year.



The economic impact of this tourism boom has been substantial. Foreign visitors spent R$ 26 billion ($4.56 billion) in Brazil during the first eight months of 2024. This amount is the highest recorded in 29 years for this period. August alone saw international tourists inject over R$ 3 billion ($526 million) into the Brazilian economy.





Record-Breaking Tourism Boosts Brazilian Economy

Argentina remains the top source of tourist for Brazil. More than 1.58 million Argentinians visited Brazil in 2024 so far. The United States follows with over 518,000 tourists, and Chile with 454,225 visitors. European countries, including France, Portugal, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain, contributed over 741,000 tourists collectively.



The success of Brazil's tourism sector in 2024 is largely attributed to strategic promotion efforts. Embratu and the Ministry of Tourism have worked to diversify Brazil's tourism offerings. They aim to attract visitors beyond the traditional sun and beach destinations. This approach seeks to reduce seasonality and draw tourists year-round.







The Brazilian government has set ambitious goals for the tourism sector. The National Tourism Plan 2024-2027 aims to make Brazil South America's leading tourist destination by 2027. The target is to attract 8.1 million international tourists annually and generate $8.1 billion in revenue.



Despite impressive growth, Brazil's tourism sector still faces challenges. Improving air connectivity and tourist infrastructure in destinations remains a priority. The country is also working to position itself as a safe and diverse destination. Brazil offers a unique combination of natural beauty, culture, and gastronomy.



The current growth rate has sparked optimism about surpassing the historic mark of 6.6 million visitors set in 2018. Some experts even speculate about reaching 10 million visitors by the end of the National Tourism Plan period.

MENAFN23112024007421016031ID1108917588