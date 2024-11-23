Israel Commits More Massacres In Gaza, Bombs Beirut

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli aggression on Gaza has entered its 408th day, as the continues to carry out massacres against Palestinian civilians, targeting their homes and demolishing them. The Israeli occupation committed a series of massacres in the northern and central Gaza Strip over the past hours, resulting in 96 deaths, around 15 missing persons, and 60 injuries.

The office in Gaza announced Sunday that the Israeli occupation army bombed several residential buildings in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, and the Al-Nuseirat and Al-Bureij camps in the central sector.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed six massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 47 deaths and 139 injuries reaching hospitals in the past 24 hours. The ministry announced that the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 43,846 dead and 103,740 injured since October 7, 2023.

For her part, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) asserted that the occupation army's bombing of a residential building in Beit Lahiya, which killed its inhabitants, intensified the war of extermination and revenge against unarmed civilians.

It emphasized that“the continuation of the brutal massacres, the war of extermination, and the war of starvation targeting the displacement of our people and the liquidation of our national cause will not succeed in achieving their goals or breaking the will of our people.”

Hamas also called on the international community, the United Nations, and Arab and Islamic governments to“break the state of paralysis and silence regarding these crimes, and to take immediate action to stop the ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip, especially in the north, and to break the criminal siege and the war of starvation against civilians there, which has expanded to include all areas of the Gaza Strip.”

On the Lebanese front, the Israeli occupation bombed the capital, Beirut, without prior warning, targeting the headquarters of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party where Hezbollah's media relations officer, Mohammed Afif, was present, amidst its continued violent airstrikes on the southern suburbs.

This comes at a time when the occupying army insists on continuing the fight in Lebanon, as its Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, stated that his army will continue to fight, implement plans, and launch strikes deep into Lebanon, adding that Israel will only cease fire“when it knows it can safely return the residents to the northern settlements.”

The speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, confirmed that the chances of reaching a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel exceed 50%.

Berri said:“This time, the level of optimism can rise.” The Americans are very serious, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has given the green light to US Ambassador Amos Hochstein to ceasefire in Lebanon. The Americans informed us that the Israelis also want to end the war.



