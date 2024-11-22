The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance On China
Date
11/22/2024 8:12:54 PM
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GTI Insights
WASHINGTON, USA – In Season 5, Episode 5 of GTI Insights, GTI Research Fellow Ben Sando interviews Tom Fraser, programs director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), on marshalling parliaments around the world to pass legislation regarding China.
In the summer, IPAC held their annual summit in Taipei, with both progress on China legislation and major pushback from the Chinese Communist Party.
The post The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN22112024000232011072ID1108916432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.