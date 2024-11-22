ILO – Suriname’S Discusses Just Transition Progress

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PARAMARIBO, Suriname, (ILO News) – Advancements towards strengthening entrepreneurship, formalization and a just transition for the benefit of workers and businesses in Suriname was the focus of a discussion this week between Steven Mac Andrew, of labour, employment and youth affairs, and John Bliek, specialist for sustainable enterprise development and job creation for the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Held on 19 November, the productive meeting was an opportunity to identify progress in these three key areas as a result of technical assistance by Bliek and his colleagues at the ILO Decent Work Team and office for the Caribbean. The ILO support is being provided to Suriname through its third Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP III), which is being implemented between 2023 and 2026. Minister Mac Andrew and Bliek were joined by Shoblina Chotkan-Somai, ILO National Project Coordinator for Suriname.

Through the DWCP III, the ministry, employers and trade unions are collaborating with the ILO to initiate a just transition process in phases. The collaboration has led to the successful completion of evidence-based research such as a sector selection and value chain analysis of ecotourism and wood processing in Suriname; a study on the barriers to and opportunities for the formalization of micro and small enterprises; and a report on skills for green jobs in Suriname.

Additionally, the ILO has led several trainings on just transition and formalization with proactive participation of the Ministry and the DWCP Monitoring Committee, a national tripartite body formed to oversee implementation of the national Programme.

Cross-cutting workshops on social dialogue were also held to provide opportunities for tripartite partners to understand and exchange techniques, then apply those learnings directly within the topics of formalization and just transition.

These efforts collectively have contributed to a joint lobbying of the ministry, Vereniging Surinaams Bedrijfsleven (VSB) and ILO, resulting in a solid strategic reflection of just transition, employment creation and the DWCP III in the concept of a green development strategy that is being developed by the Ministry of ROM within a social pillar.

This progress also expands pathways to greater interministerial collaboration spearheaded by the ministry of labour, Employment and youth affairs through a tripartite Just Transition Committee which also includes the Ministry of Spatial Planning and Environment (ROM). The main objective of this Committee is to work on a roadmap, and ultimately formulate policy regarding a just transition as a priority area of the DWCP III.

During this week's meeting, the minister and Bliek also discussed upcoming activities around strengthening the capacities of the ministry of labour council of cooperatives and its foundation of productive units through a request for My Green Enterprise training, an ILO methodology that has generated a lot of enthusiasm among the VSB and other ministries to learn and implement. This will help to create new and better entrepreneurship and businesses to support the drive for a just transition and it complements the social dialogue and policy development.

Minister Mac Andrew was impressed by the work being done, in particular the cooperation and joint efforts that will certainly lead to the success of these various initiatives. The minister is in agreement with the ILO to proceed on the development of a roadmap and policy proposals with the Just Transition Committee to identify and plan for the feasible goals are in the transition process. He also emphasized the need for more direct capacity building of the various working arms of the ministry to increase progress in cooperation and entrepreneurship.

