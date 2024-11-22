(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC Half-yearly report

For the six months ended 31 August 2024 ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2024. Summary

31 August 2024 31 August 2023 29 February 2024 Net asset value per share (“NAV”) 51.5p 51.4p 54.7p Dividends paid since class launch (Originally as 'C' Shares) 79.9p 77.15p 78.4p Total return (NAV plus dividends paid since

'C' Share class launch) 131.4p 128.6p 133.1p Net assets (£'000) 162,172 157,453 165,540

The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: .

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820