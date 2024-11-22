Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Half-Yearly Report
Half-yearly report
For the six months ended 31 August 2024
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2024.
financial Summary
| 31 August 2024
| 31 August 2023
| 29 February 2024
| Net asset value per share (“NAV”)
| 51.5p
| 51.4p
| 54.7p
| Dividends paid since class launch (Originally as 'C' Shares)
| 79.9p
| 77.15p
| 78.4p
| Total return (NAV plus dividends paid since
'C' Share class launch)
| 131.4p
| 128.6p
| 133.1p
| Net assets (£'000)
| 162,172
| 157,453
| 165,540
