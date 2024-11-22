Occupation Air Strike Kills Two Paramedics In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- An Israeli air strike killed two paramedics in south Lebanon on Friday, the of said.

The paramedics were targeted at a road turn near the village of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain, located in the Tyre region.

The official National News Agency reported air on other villages in the Tyre region namely Al-Bourj Al-Shemali, A location close to Ain Qana and the center of the city, Tyre.

In the heights east of Tyre, the occupation forces advanced into the town of Deir Mimas and the region of Hora, as the warplanes hit Shoukin, Zibdin and the large town Al-Khiam.

Such AIR attacks were also launched on buildings in the Beirut suburbs, namely the Shiyah district. TV footages showed buildings crumbling as a result of these attacks.

Lebanon has been witnessing an ongoing occupation aggression since September 23. (end)

