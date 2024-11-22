Ronaldo Confirms CBF Ambitions, Awaits Right Moment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ronaldo, the legendary Brazilian footballer, has reaffirmed his desire to lead the Brazilian Confederation (CBF). The two-time winner shared his thoughts at a charity auction in São Paulo.



Ronaldo believes he is ready for the role but won't run in the upcoming 2025 election. The current CBF president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, will complete his term in March 2026.



The former striker acknowledged that Brazilian football needs significant changes. He stressed that his interest in the position is not new and has remained constant for years.



Ronaldo avoided speculation about potential plans or candidates for the national team's coaching position. He emphasized the importance of timing and proper preparation for such a significant role.



The ex-athlete's interest in leading the CBF sparked discussions on social media recently. Some rumors suggested he wanted Pep Guardiola as the national team's coach.







Ronaldo, who previously owned Cruzeiro's SAF, expressed support for the club in the Copa Sudamericana final. The team, now under Pedro Lourenço's control, will face Racing on Saturday.

Ronaldo's Vision and the Future of Brazilian Football

The former Real Madrid star mentioned a planned event at his home. He noted Pedro Lourenço's absence, wishing Cruzeiro luck in the upcoming match.



Ronaldo's comments reflect a measured approach to Brazilian football's future. He seems to balance ambition with patience, understanding the complexities of sports administration.



The football icon's potential move into leadership could bring fresh perspectives to Brazilian football. His experience as a player and club owner might offer valuable insights.



Ronaldo's interest in the CBF presidency highlights the ongoing changes in football management. Former players increasingly take on administrative roles, bridging the gap between field and boardroom.



The Copa Sudamericana final is scheduled for Saturday at 5 PM (Brasília time) in Asunción, Paraguay. Cruzeiro, under Fernando Diniz's guidance, aims to secure their first title in this competition.

MENAFN22112024007421016031ID1108914165