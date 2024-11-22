No Initiatives On Ukraine Without Ukraine - European Union

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union reaffirms its position that no initiative on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine can be implemented without Ukraine's participation.

That's according to a statement by the EU delegation, delivered at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"On 19th November, we marked 1,000 days since Russia launched its illegal, unjustified and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 4,000 days since its aggression against Ukraine began in 2014. The resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people in the face of relentless hostility has been nothing short of extraordinary. The European Union commends Ukraine's unwavering resolve in its rightful fight for freedom and the defense of our shared values," the statement said.

USA at: Like Stalin, Putin attacking Ukraine's agriculture

The EU stressed that "peace is what Ukrainians desire and deserve the most." "A peace in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter, and with full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. No initiative about Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine," the EU added.

It was also pointed out that during these 1,000 days, Russia "has not shown any willingness to stop its barbaric actions," and that its goals remain unchanged.

"We once again remind Russia that Ukraine, as a sovereign, free, and independent state, has the inherent right to determine its own foreign policy and security arrangements, in full accordance with international law and the Helsinki Final Act. Ukraine is exercising its inherent right to self-defense, including through the possibility of striking any military target involved in operations targeting its territory, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," the EU delegation stressed.

The European Union once again called on Russia as the aggressor state "to immediately stop its senseless war, and to completely and unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders".

Europe takes too long to decide on aid to Ukraine -

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday the EU said Russia's use of an intercontinental missile against Ukraine marks yet another escalation by the Kremlin and indicates that Putin has no intention of negotiating peace, but continues to escalate tensions using nuclear rhetoric.