Czech Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv
Date
11/22/2024 3:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has arrived in the Ukrainian capital on a visit today.
He wrote this in a post on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“I arrived in Kyiv this morning. I am interested in how the Ukrainians are coping with the bombings, how Czech projects are working on the ground and how to better target international aid in the coming months. I will discuss all of this here,” he posted.
As Ukrinform reported, after the Kremlin amended its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons, the Czech foreign minister stated that these intimidations should not be heeded.
Photo: Х
Jan Lipavský
