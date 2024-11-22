Flat Glass Market Trends, Drivers, And Future Outlook 2024

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The global Flat Glass Size was valued at

USD 322.19 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 336.36 billion in 2025

to

USD 474.69 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of 4.4%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Flat glass is a term that denotes sheet glass that is manufactured using sophisticated technologies such as float, rolled, or sheet glass processes. This process produces products with a precise thickness and exceptional optical purity. This glass is indispensable in automotive manufacturing, solar energy, energy-efficient construction, and architectural design. The market is experiencing transformative trends, such as the adoption of low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings, the rise in demand for insulated glass units, and the integration of solar photovoltaic systems.

There is an increasing demand for flat glass due to the global emphasis on renewable energy and the surge in urbanization. Significant utilization in commercial and residential buildings is attributed to the construction industry, which dominates the end-user spectrum. Innovations in lightweight, durable materials and improved manufacturing processes are among the most significant trends, which guarantee increased efficiency and reduced carbon footprints.

Increasing Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Drives the Global Market

Flat glass is in high demand, notably in emerging economies, due to the rapid infrastructure expansion and urbanization. In 2024, urban areas were home to 56% of the global population, according to the United Nations. This figure is anticipated to increase to 60% by 2030. Energy-efficient building practices are implemented in urban centers, using flat glass to improve thermal insulation and decrease energy consumption.

Additionally, a global trend toward innovative urban planning is evident in integrating advanced glass solutions into smart buildings and skyscrapers. This trajectory is anticipated to maintain the demand for flat glass, further supported by government incentives encouraging green building certifications.

Solar Energy Expansion Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Flat glass, particularly photovoltaic (PV) glass utilized in solar panels, is presented with substantial opportunities due to the worldwide initiative to promote renewable energy. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported an 18% increase in solar installations in 2024, with India, the United States, and Germany leading the way. PV glass is essential for solar energy systems because it improves energy efficiency and enhances light absorption. To expedite the adoption of solar energy, governments across the globe are implementing incentives.

For example, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2024 allocated USD 400 million to enhance solar energy infrastructure, increasing the demand for PV glass. Furthermore, the potential of flat glass in renewable energy has been demonstrated by the recent advancements in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) and their expansion of flat glass applications in urban infrastructure.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The rapid development of large-scale infrastructure and urbanization is driving this growth. China and India are the global leaders in the development of energy-efficient building materials and smart cities, thanks to government investments. Insulated glass is in high demand for green construction projects in China, the world's largest producer and consumer of flat glass. In 2024, Xinyi Glass Holdings, a prominent participant in the industry, expanded its production facilities to accommodate the increasing domestic and international demand. Similarly, the National Solar Mission, one of India's solar energy initiatives, has stimulated the adoption of photovoltaic glass, resulting in 15 GW of installations in 2024.

Europe region is experiencing a rapid growth rate in the market, with a projected CAGR of 5.4%. The demand for energy-efficient glass products is increasing due to the EU Green Deal, a stringent environmental policy that aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. New construction projects prioritize thermal efficiency, reflected in the substantial adoption of insulated and coated glass in the construction sector. For example, Saint-Gobain expanded its sustainable product line by implementing carbon-neutral glass manufacturing in France.

Key Highlights



Based on product, the global market is divided into clear float, laminated, coated, tempered, insulated, and others. The insulated glass segment dominates the market.

Based on technology, the global market is divided into float glass, rolled glass, and sheet glass. Float glass technology dominates the flat glass market.

Based on end-users, the global market is divided into construction, automotive, solar, and The construction sector is the largest end-user of flat glass. Asia-Pacific is the highest flat glass market shareholder.

Competitive Players

AGC Inc.Saint-GobainNSG GroupGuardian IndustriesSchott AGXinyi Glass HoldingsCSG Holding Co., Ltd.Fuyao Glass Industry GroupSisecamAsahi India Glass Limited (AIS) Recent Developments

Recent Development



In February 2024, AGC Inc. partnered with a Japanese solar panel manufacturer to develop next-generation PV glass for increased efficiency. In January 2024, Saint-Gobain launched a carbon-neutral production facility in France, focusing on sustainable glass manufacturing.

Segmentation

By Product



Clear Float

Laminated

Coated

Tempered

Insulated Other

By Technology



Float Glass

Rolled Glass Sheet Glass

By End-User



Construction

Automotive

Solar Others

By Region



North America Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa