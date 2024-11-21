Gaza Massacre Toll Mounts To 44,056 104,268 Wounded

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Hamas government's in the Gaza Strip said on Thursday that at least 44,056 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war.

The toll includes 71 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,268 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Dozens were killed or unaccounted for in Gaza yesterday after Israeli strikes, Palestinian medics said.

One strike near the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the territory left "dozens of people" dead or missing, the facility's director Hossam Abu Safiya said.

Another strike was reported in a neighbourhood of Gaza City, with civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal saying 22 were dead.

Israel vows to crush Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and to bring home the hostages seized by the group.

On the Gaza front, the United States vetoed on Wednesday a UN Security Council push for a ceasefire.

MENAFN21112024000067011011ID1108913416