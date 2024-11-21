Sheraton Roundabout Closed To Traffic Temporarily

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The of Interior said Thursday the Sheraton Roundabout will be totally closed to traffic for 24 hours until Friday evening due to routine maintenance. (end) ajr

