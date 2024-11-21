Kuwait-Hosted Conference Recommends Diversifying Pharmaceutical Industries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and for food security and medication, organized by the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, has recommended employment of advanced states' experience in the field of diversifying chains of imports and industries.

The head of the scientific committee, Dr. Maysa Al-Saleh, said in a statement at conclusion of the three-day event on Thursday that the conferees recommended that local production be boosted, sustainable be supported, along with the domestic food industries.

She underpinned necessity of maintaining food reserves to cover up the shortfall in the local food chains and meet the needs in emergencies and crises, in addition to encouraging innovation and employment of modern technologies namely smart cultivation.

Dr. Al-Saleh affirmed necessity to diversify import resources and minimize hazards on the imports supply chains. She also underscored necessity to boost local pharmaceutical industries, attain sufficiency of basic drugs and creating a strategic stockpile of medicines. (end)

