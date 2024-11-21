'Carol' To Receive Theatrical Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carol (Colleen Amaya) and Solomon (Aaron Fullan) dance in Christmas Past in a scene from CAROL.

Carol, a modern, faith-based musical inspired by Charles Dickens' classic“A Christmas Carol,” will receive a national theatrical release.

- James Tew

ANGOLA, INDIANA, IN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carol, a modern, faith-based musical inspired by Charles Dickens' classic“A Christmas Carol,” will receive a national theatrical release the week of Dec. 6 through an agreement between Family Movie Events of Los Angeles and Angola, Indiana-based 22 Productions.

Filmed in Steuben and Noble counties in northeast Indiana earlier this year, Carol tells the story of Solomon Lynch (Aaron Fullan, Surprised By Oxford, The Glitch), a self-centered slacker and the resident Scrooge of the small, struggling town of Springdale, Indiana. Estranged from his family, Solomon comes face-to-face with the real Ebenezer Scrooge (Paul Kandarian, Pursuit of Freedom) on Christmas Eve and is taken on a musical journey through his past, present and future.

While the story uses devices and characters from“A Christmas Carol,” it includes its own unique twists and turns, with diverse musical styles, poignant moments and humor throughout the film.

James Tew, executive producer of Carol along with his wife Shannon, and president 22 Productions, said that, in the midst of the music, phenomenal acting and choreography, and humor, Carol offers a message of hope.

“One of the central themes of Carol is the second chances God gives all of us, and I believe that's meaningful to many people today,” he said.“We're grateful for Family Movie Events and their partnership in releasing Carol to theaters nationwide, and we look forward to sharing its story, music and message with moviegoers of all ages.”

Cinematic firsts

Directed by Emmy Award-winner George A. Johnson (Pursuit of Freedom, Thy Neighbor), whose Homesick Media co-produced the movie, Carol marks the film debut of the entire Robert Amaya family. Robert, whose many film roles include the memorable Javi (“Snake Kings”) in Courageous, plays Christmas Present, while his wife Colleen, an accomplished stage actress, and their daughters Sophia and Angelina play Solomon's wife and daughters, Carol, Mindy and Molly.

Franni Rae Cash Cain, former lead singer of We The Kingdom, is also featured in her first cinematic role and sings the movie's opening number,“Even In The Dark.” Other cast members include Meggie Jenny (Christmas at Keestone, Running the Bases) as Christmas Past and Sharonne Lanier (Unsung Hero, Undefiled) as Christmas Future.

For more information and to view the trailer, visit carolmovie .

About Family Movie Events

Family Movie Events is committed to bringing to U.S. theaters movies that foster family values and focus on the American ideal - honor, integrity, dignity, personal responsibility, and respect for all. For more information about Family Movie Events, please visit: .

About 22 Productions

Located in Angola, Indiana, 22 Productions creates entertainment media that makes people sing, laugh, cry, and think - all while pointing them to the hope found in Christ.

About Homesick Media

Producers of truly unique entertainment, Homesick Media develops films, TV shows and music videos spanning a variety of genres. Homesick Media content has earned more than 150 awards and 300 nominations at festivals across 31 countries.

