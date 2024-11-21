CPS Lives Announces Rebrand As Artists In Public Schools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New name heralds an expanded mission

to amplify the stories of Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Lives, a non-profit that creates artist residencies in Chicago Public to provide art experiences for students while revealing positive stories of public education, announces a rebrand to " Artists in Public Schools ."



"After six years, we want to bring our mission, 'Chicago artists sharing stories of Chicago Public Schools,' to life as we expand our visibility and impact through expansive experiences in the nation's fourth-largest school district," said

Suzette Bross , Founder and Executive Director. " Artists in Public Schools " directly reflects the mission and function of our organization, providing exciting growth opportunities.

Artists in Public Schools

was founded as CPS Lives in 2018 by Bross, a Chicago native, artist, and philanthropist working with underserved and underrepresented communities. The organization's unique model of embedding professional artists within schools was inspired by her vision to counter negative narratives about public education with positive stories created through the arts. Artists learn about each school's culture from its students and educators, informing their resulting artwork, be it painting, photography, writing, sculpture or other mediums. Final artworks are shared in exhibitions across the city.

What Sets Artists in Public Schools Apart in Chicago:

Our unique model is a win-win-win for Chicago Public Schools, local artists, and students.



For Schools

We offer CPS schools unique opportunities for differentiation and recognition, with principals able to highlight their professionally guided, culturally rooted projects that capture each school's identities and showcase student talent. Our initiatives connect schools with diverse artists and enhance visibility among key influencers and supporters.

For Artists

We support local emerging and established artists through paid residencies, empowering artists to curate community-driven arts experiences and projects tailored to each school-rejecting pre-packaged curriculum in favor of deeply personal, relevant art experiences.

Artists gain exposure through exhibits at local galleries and events like The Design Museum of Chicago, EXPO CHICAGO, and Heaven Gallery, cementing their presence in Chicago's arts scene.

For Students

Students gain confidence, discover their talents, and contribute to public art that celebrates their communities. Through Artists in Public Schools, they collaborate with professional artists, gaining exposure to exhibitions and experiencing the value of self-expression. Additionally, the program provides students with showcase-worthy work and valuable experiences that enhance their opportunities for private scholarships and selective high school admissions.

An Expanded Mission:

Artists in Public Schools

also announces its expanded mission and new strategic initiatives.





Increased Community Impact: Artists in Public Schools plans to add ten new schools and paid artist residencies to its roster each year, expanding its reach to more students, schools, and professional artists.



Public Art Exhibitions in Civic Spaces:

While

Artists in Public Schools ' creative storytelling can be seen in galleries and at art shows, a new goal is expanding to Chicago's public spaces to provide more viewing access and visibility.

New Corporate and Arts Partnerships: Artists in Public Schools

aims to secure sustainable support to fund its program and create more artist/school collaborations by partnering with Chicago corporations and arts leaders. With increased funding, the program could be implemented in additional cities.

" Artists in Public Schools

is positioned for growth as we continue to create win-win-win experiences for students, artists, and schools across Chicago Public Schools, now with renewed clarity and focus," said Bross.

About Artists in Public Schools

Artists in Public Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that creates artist residencies in Chicago Public Schools that provide expansive experiences for students and professional artists.

We achieve this through paid residencies within the schools, creating a collaborative partnership among professional artists, students, and educators.

