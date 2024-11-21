Unveiling Fortidia: MBE Worldwide Group's New Identity

The multi-brand Group, providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions, is renewing its global branding to fully embrace its positioning as a Global Commerce Platform.

MILAN, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MBE Worldwide - a privately held multinational company headquartered in Italy and operating globally - changes its Group brand identity to Fortidia , and consolidates its international positioning in the e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print sectors, addressing the market with a brand that fully encapsulates the essence of the Group's capabilities and aspirations.

The Group is renewing its global branding to fully embrace its positioning as a Global Commerce Platform.

Powered by talent, led by expertise, driven by empathy

Paolo Fiorelli, Chairman and CEO of Fortidia

Fortidia includes multiple Group brands: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc., PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. All Fortidia brands are united by a shared vision: to multiply opportunities for businesses and consumers , thus supporting those customers in achieving their ambitious goals.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the life of our Group. As we continue to grow and expand, we felt the need to define a Group branding that better represents our common mission and aspirations," says Paolo Fiorelli, Chairman and CEO of Fortidia.

The Group started in 1993 when the Fiorelli family commenced operations in shipping and fulfillment in Italy under the Mail Boxes Etc. brand. In more than three decades since, the Group has expanded strategically into additional areas including e-commerce, digital solutions, and marketing and print, emerging as a leading platform for global commerce for SMBs and consumers. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

Reflecting these foundations, Fortidia is not just a new identity, but rather, an embodiment of the current and future vision of the Group. The name derives from the Latin expression "Fortis Idea," symbolizing a combination of strength, courage, and reliability, along with reflecting the Group's belief in the ability of people to make a difference and sustain continuous growth over time.

"The new branding reflects our unwavering commitment to helping businesses and consumers multiply opportunities thus accomplishing their ambitious objectives. Our strength, resilience, and daily dedication to customers' growth are symbolized by this powerful name," Fiorelli concludes, emphasizing how "this is reflected in Fortidia's purpose : Empowering People locally to Power Business globally ."

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

