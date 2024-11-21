(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Global digital solutions provider successfully completes 30 major modernization projects with 23 customers in six regions, made possible by their three decades of insurance and expertise.

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the services industry, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, announced today the successful completion of 30 modernization projects in the past 18 months.

These initiatives showcase the full spectrum of Equisoft's solutions, centered around its flagship Equisoft/manage platform-a comprehensive SaaS policy administration system for life, group, and annuity products.

Equisoft Completes 30 Major Life Insurance Go-Lives in the Last 18 Months (CNW Group/Equisoft Inc.)

Continue Reading

Eleven projects included large data migrations, helping clients accelerate the development of innovative products, differentiate against competition as well as reduce risks and operational costs associated with the legacy systems.

"The scale and success of these implementations demonstrate the deep industry expertise we've built over three decades. What started in 1994 with the development and delivery of a desktop investment analysis solution, has evolved into a mission to make financial services accessible to all-supported by more than 900 team members around the globe," said Luis Romero, Founder and CEO of Equisoft. "We invest massively in our R&D, but also in our expertise. Successful deliveries are the only milestone that matters when it comes to ROI. Our onshore, nearshore, and offshore delivery model provides the right blend of lower risk, cost structure and scalability that our clients expect."

Last year Equisoft secured a $125 million

equity investment to support global expansion and further accelerate the development of its integrated life insurance software platform and wealth products. In the past five years, the company has experienced strong growth and now services over 300 financial institutions in over 20 countries. Equisoft's success has made it a dominant player in LATAM, the Caribbean, Europe, and North America.

"We've evolved from basic policy administration implementation to delivering complete, end-to-end digital ecosystems that help financial services companies modernize their insurance, investment, and pension operations to better serve their customers in a digital world," added Romero.

In addition to these policy administration deliveries, Equisoft has onboarded over 25 clients for Equisoft wealth solutions, where the SaaS solutions can be deployed within weeks.

About

Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 300 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.

