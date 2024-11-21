Brightspeed Augments Multi-Billion-Dollar Fiber Network Build With Its First BEAD Program Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company awarded $7.5M+ in Louisiana to reach thousands more Americans living in rural areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Brightspeed, one of the nation's largest fiber broadband builders empowering families and business owners with high-speed connectivity, announced it has been awarded its first Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funds from the state of Louisiana. The state awarded Brightspeed $7,510,130 to help reach an additional 2,800 locations with its planned fiber broadband build in Louisiana.

Continue Reading

"Since the launch of our company, we have committed to reaching millions of Americans across our 20-state footprint with our state-of-the-art fiber network in rural and suburban communities that lack quality options for connectivity," said Brightspeed CEO Tom Maguire. "The BEAD program creates a unique opportunity for us to reach even further into those communities to bring life-changing connections for families and businesses to thrive. This is just the beginning as we continue to apply for additional BEAD funding in the states we serve."

Brightspeed awarded first federal BEAD program funds from Louisiana - helps give more Americans ultra-fast connectivity.

Post thi

Brightspeed is making a multi-billion-dollar investment in deploying next-generation fiber-optic broadband network technology with the goal of reaching more than four million homes and businesses across 20 states. This includes approximately 40,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana - a state that ranks 46th

in the nation when it comes to internet coverage, speed and availability. Roughly one in ten Louisiana residents is not able to purchase an internet plan of at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload.* Already, more than 24,000 Louisiana locations have access to multi-gig-speed Brightspeed Fiber Internet service with thousands more coming online in the following months.

"Expanding access to faster, affordable, more reliable, and user-friendly internet has never been more important, whether for work, education, telemedicine, entertainment or simply staying connected," added Brightspeed Broadband Office Vice President Pamela Sherwood. "We want to make the most of our planned network builds in the states in our footprint, and funding from the BEAD program will allow us to give even more Americans what is now a necessity - ultra-fast internet connectivity."

Brightspeed continues to pursue state and federal grants and funds to further augment its planned build in the states that it serves, including BEAD program funding. The BEAD program is a U.S. federal initiative to expand high-speed internet access across underserved and rural areas of the country. Part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, BEAD provides $42.5 billion to help states build broadband infrastructure and improve internet affordability.

Brightspeed is currently offering discounted holiday pricing deals** for a limited time on its ultrafast fiber internet plans to new Brightspeed Fiber Internet customers. To learn more about Brightspeed Fiber Internet and whether it is available at their address,

consumers can go to



*Reports from Broadbandnow and Pelican Institute for Public Policy.

**Autopay required. Speed based on wired connection. Wi-fi speeds may vary. Available Internet speeds may vary by address. Services are subject to all applicable service terms and conditions, subject to change. Services not available in all areas. Restrictions apply.

About

Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Brightspeed

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED