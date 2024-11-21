Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Reaches 44,056
11/21/2024 9:19:33 AM
QNA
Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which has been ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 44,056 martyrs in addition to 104,268 wounded, most of whom are children and women.
In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of health in the Gaza Strip said that over the past 24 hours, the Occupation committed five massacres against families in Gaza, where 71 martyrs and 176 wounded were transferred to hospitals.
The statement noted that thousands of other victims are still under the rubble of destroyed buildings across all areas as ambulance and civil defense crews were not able to reach them.
The Israeli occupation continues its war of extermination on the Gaza Strip for 412 days, causing horrific massacres and war crimes, while the northern areas of the Strip are witnessing forced displacement amidst continuous bombing and massacres against families and displaced persons for the 48th consecutive day.
