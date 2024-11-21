Ukraine, World Bank Present 'Reform Matrix' PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the World have presented the Reform Matrix, a change plan aimed, in particular, at reforming public management.

“Reforms in wartime are as crucial as a strong army, modern weapons, and an efficient economy. Today, in collaboration with the World Bank, we presented the Reform Matrix. This plan of changes incorporates all of the approved recommendations from our partners. In the current year, the Reform Matrix comprises over 300 conditions and more than 500 indicators,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Shmyhal highlighted the importance of reforming public investment management as a crucial step in the process. He stated that the Strategic Investment Council has already been established and a single portfolio of public investment projects has been formed, containing 787 items with a total value of UAH 2.6 trillion.

Another key area of focus is the rule of law and the improvement of the business environment.

"We are developing a range of measures to support investors in the post-war period. We are continuing to digitize and deregulate, as well as implement programs to support small and medium-sized businesses," Shmyhal said.

The third area of focus within the Reform Matrix is energy. Shmyhal stated that the current focus is on increasing alternative and renewable energy sources and decentralizing the energy system.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for its significant support, which allows Ukraine to maintain macro-financial and macroeconomic stability and implement important projects and reforms in the face of war.

