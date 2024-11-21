NMDC Group is participating in Tawdheef x Zaheb, the UAE’s leading platform for Emiratization

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 20 November 2024 – NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), energy and marine dredging (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), is participating in Tawdheef x Zaheb, one of the biggest events in the UAE’s Emiratization calendar.



Tawdheef x Zaheb was inaugurated in the presence of and under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, and is taking place between 19 to 21 November 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).



NMDC Group offers career opportunities for Emiratis in marine dredging, engineering, procurement, construction development, renewable energy, carbon capture, and innovative solutions designed to accelerate decarbonization. The Group is known for its large-scale dredging and marine construction projects, in addition to the role it plays in promoting energy transition in the UAE and globally, making it an ideal environment for aspiring students as well as experienced professionals interested in these industries.



Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said: “At NMDC Group, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s vision of building a competitive and resilient knowledge economy. By fostering a knowledgeable and adaptable workforce, we are empowering UAE nationals to drive the nation’s transformative development and ensure its economic success in a rapidly evolving world.”



Mohammed Alqaydi, Chief Officer of People & Culture, NMDC Group added: “Emiratization for NMDC is a strategic priority at the very core of our Group, and we seek to propel current and future generations of UAE national talent to fulfill their potential. Platforms such as Tawdheef x Zaheb play an important role in the early phases of recruitment, enabling us to identify and attract candidates which we will then build as part of a talent pipeline by nurturing and growing them into high-caliber professionals.”



NMDC Group hired 200 UAE nationals in 2024, 96 men and 104 women. The Group is committed to ensuring that both genders have fair representation as it embarks on a more sustainable future for the industries it serves.









