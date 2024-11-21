Consumer confidence in Türkiye declines in November

(MENAFN) Consumer confidence in Türkiye experienced a decline in November, marking the first decrease in four months, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday. The consumer confidence index, a key measure of public sentiment regarding economic conditions, dropped by 1 percent from the previous month, reaching a value of 79.8. This decline reflects growing caution among consumers amid broader economic uncertainties.



A closer look at the data reveals notable decreases in expectations for the future. The sub-index measuring public expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months fell by 2 percent. Similarly, expectations regarding household financial situations for the same period dropped by 1.8 percent, highlighting concerns about income stability and purchasing power. These figures suggest that households are adopting a more conservative outlook on their financial prospects and the broader economy.



Spending intentions also showed a downward trend. The index tracking plans for spending on durable goods over the next 12 months decreased by 1.5 percent compared to October. This reduction could signal a tightening of household budgets and a shift towards more cautious consumption patterns, potentially impacting retail and manufacturing sectors in the months ahead.



In contrast, not all indicators pointed to negative sentiment. The index for households’ current financial situations rose by 2.1 percent in November, suggesting some improvement in immediate financial conditions. Despite this positive development, the overall decline in consumer confidence underscores the challenges in maintaining economic stability. As a vital barometer of economic performance, the index reflects public perceptions of financial health, economic prospects, and spending behaviors, all of which are critical for assessing economic trends and policymaking.

