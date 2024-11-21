EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Pyrum Innovations AG: Delivery approval from Continental for Pyrum rCB

21.11.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Pyrum passes further audit by Continental

Process capability analysis on TAD 2 and TAD 3 was successfully demonstrated Delivery approval for thermolysis coke from TAD 2 and TAD 3 granted by Continental

Dillingen / Saar, 21 November 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) yesterday received the unlimited delivery approval from Continental for the Pyrum recovered Carbon Black (rCB) of the plant in Dillingen/Saar. As part of the Continental audit, Pyrum successfully carried out the process capability analysis for the two new lines in recent weeks. The analysis serves to evaluate the short and long-term process stability. The values determined show a long-term capability (Cpk) of 2.16 for TAD 2 and 2.70 for TAD 3 as well as a short-term capability (Ppk) of 2.49 (TAD 2) and 3.38 (TAD 3). The results are above the required standard values specified by the automotive industry (Cpk: 1.33; Ppk: 1.67). On this basis, Continental has granted Pyrum authorisation to supply Pyrum rCB from TAD 2 and TAD 3. The audit was necessary in order to grind the TCU (raw coke) from the two new lines in the existing mill into rCB and then deliver it to Continental for use in tyre production. With the approval for the shredder plant granted at the beginning of 2024, Pyrum has now received unlimited delivery approval for the entire plant in Dillingen/Saar with the additional delivery approval for TAD 2 and TAD 3. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG:“We are extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone together. After three years of intensive work, we have now received unlimited approval for our plant in Dillingen. We owe this in particular to the valuable experience gained from the commissioning of TAD 2 and TAD 3 and the tireless commitment of our entire team. We are proud to fulfil the high criteria of the automotive industry and look forward to working closely with Continental. The approval that has now been granted is the cornerstone for a significant increase in sales next year.” Pyrum is now planning to further increase rCB volumes by installing the new grinding and pelletising plant. The foundations for the grinding hall were completed on schedule at the end of October. In addition, the steel construction is currently being tendered. All plant components for the grinding plant have already been delivered and stored in Dillingen. Installation is planned for the first quarter of 2025 due to the technical integration with the pelletising plant.

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row. -p

Contact IR AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: ... Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: ...





