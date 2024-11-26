Oxford Business Group appoints new Country Director as preparation begins for Abu Dhabi Economic Report

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Abu Dhabi, 22nd November 2024: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has appointed Ananda Sheela Bas as the new Country Director for The Report: Abu Dhabi 2025. This milestone aligns with the commencement of OBG’s research phase, aiming to provide a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape to guide future investments and strategic decisions.

Ananda Sheela Bas brings over a decade of experience in leading strategic initiatives across international markets, with a background that spans ICT, healthcare, financial services, and investor relations. Most recently, as Project Director at OBG in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, she played a pivotal role in shaping economic research and reporting initiatives, delivering in-depth analysis and strategic advisory services for both the private and public sectors. Her track record of fostering high-level partnerships and her in-depth understanding of emerging market dynamics will be invaluable as OBG moves forward with The Report: Abu Dhabi 2025.

In her new role, Ananda will oversee the report’s research which will delve into critical sectors such as energy, real estate, tourism, and technology, offering insights into economic performance and identifying growth opportunities. This approach underscores OBG’s commitment to providing accurate, relevant intelligence to support Abu Dhabi’s development trajectory.

Ananda Bas, expressed enthusiasm for leading this important research initiative.

“Abu Dhabi’s evolving economic landscape presents unique opportunities for growth and innovation. I am eager to collaborate with our partners to deliver insights that will be essential for investors and decision-makers, highlighting the strengths and potential of the emirate’s diverse sectors.”

Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, conveyed confidence in Ananda’s appointment at a pivotal time for Abu Dhabi’s economy.

“Ananda’s strategic insights and her experience in driving economic analysis make her exceptionally suited to lead our Abu Dhabi project. As we launch this latest report, her leadership will strengthen our efforts to produce data-driven insights that will inform and guide Abu Dhabi’s future development, solidifying its position as a regional economic powerhouse.”

OBG’s research for The Report: Abu Dhabi 2025 will focus on sectoral performance, economic diversification, and investment opportunities, providing valuable insights into Abu Dhabi’s resilience and forward-looking economic policies. This comprehensive report will serve as a trusted resource for stakeholders eager to understand and participate in Abu Dhabi’s economic progress.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

