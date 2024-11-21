Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,510 Over Past Day
Date
11/21/2024 2:11:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 21, 2024, the estimated combat losses of the Russian military in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have totaled approximately 727,250 personnel, including 1,510 lost in the past 24 hours.
This information was shared by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,398 (+8) Russian tanks, 19,143 (+24) armored fighting vehicles, 20,731 (+50) artillery systems, 1,253 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,003 (+2) air defense systems, 369 aircraft (+0), 329 helicopters (+0), 19,259 (+57) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,756 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 29,745 (+97) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,674 (+0) pieces of special equipment.
Read also: Russia keeps five Kalibr missile carriers
in Black Sea
The information is being updated.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, by 22:00 on November 20, there had been 147 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces on the frontline.
MENAFN21112024000193011044ID1108909446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.