Iranian leader calls to strengthen bonds with Qatar, Syria

(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian conducted separate summits on Wednesday in Tehran with Qatari Premier and Foreign Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as well as Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh, based on a report from the Iranian presidency.



Throughout his discussions with Al Thani, Pezeshkian emphasized the significance of expediting the application of earlier inked deals with Doha. He underlined Iran’s commitment to developing and strengthening mutual ties with Qatar.



In response, Al Thani repeated Qatar’s wish to deepen bonds with Iran and declared that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is seeking to trip to Iran at the start of the upcoming year.



During his meeting with al-Sabbagh, Pezeshkian emphasized the desire to foster collaboration among Tehran and Damascus, specifically in countering regional strategies by Washington as well as Tel Aviv. He advised Islamic countries to work together to oppose some plans.



Moreover, Al-Sabbagh conveyed Syria’s desire to enhance deeper coordination and cooperation with Iran in the diplomatic sphere.



Deeper bonds among Syria and Iran might help the two countries mitigate the effect of US sanctions, he further noted.

