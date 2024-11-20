(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bulla Finance launching onchain liquidity pools Dec. 1

Pools will be managed by the TCS Blockchain internal credit team.

Backed by AA-AAA commercial paper, the pool yields will pay 2-3 times short-term US Treasury rates.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bulla Finance, a web3 business and finance platform, will begin accepting applications to its freight settlement liquidity pools December 1, 2024. The pools finance onchain freight settlement, a world-first solution that Bulla launched with partner TCS Blockchain , in August. Bulla and TCS will introduce and discuss this innovative opportunity on a“Digital Assets and The Future of Finance” panel at the Boston Institutional Digital Assets Forum Dec. 3 at the Boston Federal Reserve.Pools are managed by the internal credit team at TCS Blockchain, and freight invoices are now settling in one to two business days and up to 90 percent cheaper than invoice factoring. The Bulla pools finance freight invoices for transportation firms and offer USDC yields to investors.According to Todd Ziegler, CEO of TCS Blockchain, the $2 trillion United States transportation industry has been stuck in a world where trade finance is monopolized by banks and large factoring companies. Blockchain rails offer a better solution. Transportation companies have already partnered with Bulla and TCS, and they're saving time and money.“In some cases, 90 percent of net revenues are recaptured by TCS users. This is the Bitcoin Satoshi thesis applied to the largest problem in North American supply chains. We are killing the silent factoring tax that every household and consumer is paying at the grocery store.” said Ziegler.Investors have the option to join existing liquidity pools or create their own custom pool. For accredited investors, a custom pool enables specific metrics and returns. These investors can customize credit risk, customize the yield floor, and customize debtor days-to-pay.“These pools offer equity-like returns with bond-like risk,” said Mike Revy, CEO of Bulla Network.“We are accomplishing the vision to decentralize credit origination and finance to lower capital costs for transportation firms, while offering investors attractive risk adjusted returns.”Investors can reach out for more information at ...ork and learn more by visiting and .TCS is a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) company settling freight invoices in 1-2 business days, up to 90% cheaper than banks and factoring companies. TCS is NOT a factoring company and does not lend or settle in fiat. TCS utilizes blockchain tech to solve the largest problem in North American supply chains: the time and costs associated with trade finance. TCS made history announcing the world's first freight invoice settlement on-chain, and has already generated a $150,000,000 revenue pipeline, made up of American and Canadian transportation companies seeking faster and cheaper invoice settlement utilizing blockchain rails.Bulla Network2 is an open-source protocol, facilitating on-chain credit origination and capital finance for web3 businesses. TCS freight invoices are tokenized using the Bulla claims protocol and then financed inside of Bulla finance pools. These pools are available to accredited and institutional investors contracted with Bulla.Bulla makes web3 invoicing, payments, payroll and accounting easy, immutable and transparent. Bulla is deployed on ETH mainnet, Base, Polygon, Avalanche, Gnosis (SAFE), Arbitrum, Optimism, Moonbeam, Aurora and Celo. Bulla works with both EOA wallets and is a SAFE dApp.

