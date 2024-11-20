All Educational Institutions In Manipur's Imphal Valley To Remain Closed Till Nov 23

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 20 (IANS) Schools, colleges and universities in Manipur's Imphal Valley would remain closed till November 23 for the safety of the students, teachers and staff, officials said on Wednesday.

An order issued by Daryal Juli Anal, the Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), said that in view of the curfew imposed by District Magistrates in many of the districts and considering the safety of the students and teachers, all the and government-aided educational institutions, including state universities in these districts where curfew has been imposed, will remain closed till November 23.

After the widespread violence broke out in several districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, on November 16 following the recovery of six bodies of three missing children and three women in the Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, the state government considered the safety of the students and teachers, closing all educational institutions in the five valley districts where curfew has been imposed.

The five valley districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

However, like Wednesday, curfew was relaxed in four Imphal Valley districts for five hours on Thursday.

Officials said that with no major incident reported from any of the four districts, curfew was relaxed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts from 5 to 10 a.m. on Thursday to facilitate the people to purchase essential items and perform important work.

Meanwhile, Commissioner (Home), N. Ashok Kumar in his order said that because of the prevailing law and order situation, the government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet and data services for three more days in seven trouble-torn districts with effect from 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday to 5.15 p.m. on Saturday.

The seven districts comprising the valley and hills are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.