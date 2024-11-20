Melting Pot Introduces Brand-New Chocolate Fondues To Its At-Home Collection — Dip Into Shareable Moments Anytime!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa, FL, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melting Pot , known for creating The Perfect Night Out® with its interactive fondue dining experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive at-home chocolate fondue collection. Available through Melting Pot's store with plans to be sold at major grocers in the near future, this brand-new collection is the perfect dessert for chocolate lovers who want to emulate the signature Melting Pot restaurant experience and share memorable moments right from the comfort of home.

Melting Pot's all-new chocolate collection introduces three indulgent flavors - a decadent Turtle Milk Chocolate, a rich and savory Cookies & Cream Dark Chocolate, and a buttery Fonduefetti White Chocolate. Each unique flavor bundle comes complete with three packs of Melting Pot's signature chocolate fondue blend. No fondue pot is required, but for those who want to enjoy the full restaurant experience, fondue pots are also available for purchase to recreate the authentic Melting Pot experience in your own kitchen.

Some of the most exciting bundles in Melting Pot's new at-home chocolate fondue collection include:



Turtle Milk Chocolate Fondue Bundle: A luxurious blend of milk chocolate with caramel and nuts.

Cookies & Cream Dark Chocolate Fondue Bundle: A rich dark chocolate base swirled with marshmallows and topped with cookie crumble. Fonduefetti White Chocolate Fondue Bundle: Creamy white chocolate melted over a festive ice cream cone crunch, topped with rainbow sprinkles and peanut pieces.

Each bundle in the collection comes with free shipping and handling, making it even easier to bring the luxury of Melting Pot's gourmet fondue to your home. Orders are processed Monday through Wednesday, with delivery in 2 business days.

Since 1975, Melting Pot has been redefining social dining, combining gourmet fondue with a polished yet casual atmosphere that delights guests every day of the week. This new at-home chocolate fondue collection extends that mission, offering a fantastic way to create lifelong memories and connections over their iconic, world-famous dessert.

“Melting Pot is all about turning moments into memories, but we understand that guests cannot always make it out to our restaurants, so we wanted to bring the craveable fondue experience to them,” said Bob Johnston, CEO of Melting Pot.“Inspired by our Melting Pot restaurant experience, we invite you to enjoy our new chocolate fondue collection. It's a simple, elegant dessert that can be customized with different kinds of chocolate (dark, milk, white) and a variety of dippable items, making it a timeless favorite. Create a festive atmosphere at home filled with laughter and shared memories with the delightful indulgence of chocolate fondue.”

Visit to learn more and order your chocolate fondue bundle.

About Melting Pot:

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot is the premier fondue restaurant in North America, known for its gourmet fondues and engaging, shareable dining experience. With a brand essence rooted in providing The Perfect Night Out®, Melting Pot offers guests an exceptional social experience that combines fun, relaxation, and delicious, memorable meals.

