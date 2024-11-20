Canadian Parliament Passes Resolution In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian parliament has passed a calling on the to strengthen support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the resolution, submitted by MP Heather McPherson, received unanimous support from members of the House of Commons.

The House of Commons called on the government“to continue to provide substantial military and humanitarian support to Ukraine in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

In addition, the MPs called for a ban on“all forms” of Russian state in Canada, support for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, and increased sanctions against Russia

“We call for all possible efforts to be made to ensure the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians and children forcibly deported to Russia, and to support efforts to bring to justice those responsible for crimes of aggression and war crimes,” the document reads.

Sybiha calls on global Ukrainian community toUkraine's struggle with renewed vigour

The MPs also recognize that“Ukraine is on the front line of the free world, defending the values of freedom, democracy, global security and human rights”.“We honour those who have given their lives in defence of these shared values, and reaffirm Canada's unwavering commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine,” the document reads.

It is worth noting that the resolution is not legally binding on the government, but expresses the political will of the parliament.

As a reminder, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canada has already provided Ukraine with various financial, humanitarian, military and other assistance worth more than $15 billion. In addition, the country has accepted nearly 300,000 Ukrainian asylum seekers.