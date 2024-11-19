Ukraine Should Increase Mobilization To Strengthen Its Positions On Front Lines Sullivan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan believes that in addition to weapons, Ukraine needs more manpower to strengthen its positions on the front lines.

He shared these views in an interview with PBS , according to Ukrinform.

When asked whether the situation on the battlefield has changed after Ukraine received tanks and F-16 fighter jets, Sullivan replied: "Our view has been that there's not one weapon system that makes a difference in this battle. It's about manpower, and Ukraine needs to do more, in our view, to firm up its lines in terms of the number of forces it has on the front lines. It's about munitions and it's about all of the other things that go to a country's national strength, their morale, their cohesion, their industrial base."

According to Sullivan, the United States has provided Ukraine with tanks, F-16s, HIMARS, Patriot and much more.

"It's, rather, today that Ukraine finds itself in a more challenged position on the battlefield, suggesting that there's not a straight line between those weapons systems and how it does on the battlefield," Sullivan said, adding that the straightest line between Ukrainian performance and inputs is on "mobilization and manpower."