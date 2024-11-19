EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

dwpbank relies on USU solution for IT service management

Möglingen, November 19, 2024



The USU Group is implementing a new IT service management (ITSM) solution at Deutsche WertpapierService AG (dwpbank), a leading provider of securities services in Germany. Three quarters of all banks and savings banks in Germany have outsourced their securities processes to dwpbank. It supports more than 1,000 institutions from all three banking sectors. With the new ITSM solution, the securities service provider aims to further optimize its internal IT processes and make them future-proof in order to ensure high service quality. USU Service Management will be operated as a SaaS solution in the Deutsche Telekom cloud for dwpbank, which meets the highest data protection and security requirements. "Together with USU, we aim to establish a comprehensive solution for our IT service management. This will enhance efficiency and transparency in the bank's configuration and IT asset management. Additionally, it ensures compliance with regulatory requirements," explains Jens Hollender, Head of IT and Operations Governance at dwpbank. A powerful Configuration Management Database (CMDB) will also serve as the foundation for implementing other ITSM disciplines, such as change, release, and incident management. Modules for knowledge management and IT self-service can also be integrated. "The outsourcing of IT services in the sensitive financial sector requires compliance with very high regulatory standards. dwpbank chose USU because our solution is precisely tailored to their needs. It not only offers extensive functionality and deep integration but also meets stringent banking regulatory and security requirements. We are therefore proud of the customer's trust," explains Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at USU. For more information about USU Solutions, visit here

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, the subsidiaries USU Digital Consulting GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG. Further information:

