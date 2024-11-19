Nystrom & Associates Now In-Network With Chorus Community Health Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Coverage extends to more than 136,000 CCHP members

MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nystrom & Associates , a premier provider of behavioral care services, today announced a new partnership with Chorus Community Health Plans (CCHP) as an in-network provider. The collaboration will allow CCHP members to access Nystrom's comprehensive telepsychiatry and behavioral services as a covered insurance benefit, effective immediately.

Nystrom & Associates, Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Nystrom & Associates)

Continue Reading

CCHP, an affiliate of Children's

Wisconsin, is an HMO dedicated to providing access to the highest quality health care and services to members living in

Wisconsin. The health plan serves more than 136,000 adults and children and is focused on expanding access to health care, advancing health equity and building stronger communities where its members live, learn, work and play.

"We're excited to join forces with CCHP as part of our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier mental

health care," said Anh Kremer, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, General Counsel, Nystrom & Associates. "The agreement reinforces our commitment of expanding our treatment options in Wisconsin and making mental health care more accessible and affordable."

The partnership with CCHP follows Nystrom's strong history of delivering quality care and improving behavioral health outcomes. Nystrom has been at the forefront of innovative care models, including telepsychiatry programs for adults and children that emphasize collaborative care between primary care providers and Nystrom's clinicians. Nystrom's integrated approach allows for proactive management of behavioral symptoms, often leading to symptom remission.

"Nystrom is a key part of our commitment to deliver high value health services to our members," explained Mark Rakowski, president of CCHP. "Our adolescent and adult members will have virtual and in-person access to Nystrom's broad spectrum of behavioral health care services and represents the type of innovation the market is demanding in the insurance industry. We believe that health insurance has the power to change lives."

About Nystrom & Associates

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, professional counseling, alcohol and drug counseling, and nursing. With 1,800 employees and more than 60 locations in

Minnesota,

Iowa,

Wisconsin,

North Dakota

and

Missouri, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. For more information on services available and to schedule an appointment, visit:

.

About Chorus Community Health Plans (CCHP)

CCHP is an insurance organization dedicated to providing its members access to the highest quality health care and supportive services in collaboration with providers and community partners. CCHP has more than 122,000 members participating in the BadgerCarePlus program, nearly 3,000 youth in foster care through the Care4Kids program and more than 13,000 Individual and Family Plan members both On and Off Exchange. Services provided through CCHP are customized to meet the unique needs of individual adults, children and family members and help empower them to take charge of their health and wellness. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Nystrom & Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED